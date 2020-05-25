Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Black Coffee
Born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, DJ Black Coffee has come a long way since participating in the 2004 Red Bull Music Academy held in Cape Town. His self-titled debut album released in 2005 introduced his tough deep house style which incorporated jazz, R&B, and African influences. Over the next decade, he released four more albums, making appearances in major clubs and festivals around the world which made him the megastar musician that he is today. His international success was confirmed when he won the Breakthrough DJ of the year at the 2015 DJ Awards in Ibiza and Best African Act at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
What we all want is just opportunities... like everyone else, we want to be on the main showBlack Coffee, South African DJ and Producer
The superstar DJ is incredibly passionate about taking African music to the global stage. Recently Black Coffee revealed that he has acquired a significant stake in Gallo Music Investments (GMI), South Africa’s largest and oldest independent label. He is also currently working on opening an African Music, Art and Fashion institution where other young creatives will get to develop their skills.
In his latest conversation with podcast host Lee Kasumba, Black Coffee talks about his upbringing, love for music, and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa. Listen below.