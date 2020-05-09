Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Acha Leke

In this episode, Lee Kasumba speaks to Acha Leke - the chairman of McKinsey’s Africa region. Acha is the co-founder and member of the Global Advisory Council of the African Leadership Academy, a co-educational boarding school that aims to develop the next generation of African leaders. Acha also discussed why he thinks Africa has – at times – a leadership crisis.

The future of Africa is too important to leave the emergence of good leaders to chance Acha Leke, Chairman at McKinsey & Co Africa Region

Click here for a specially curated series of podcasts AND thought pieces from prominent 702 presenters in celebration of Africa Week.