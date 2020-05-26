Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Dr Wendy A. Okolo

Dr Wendy A. Okolo is an Aerospace Research Engineer in the Intelligent Systems Division at NASA Ames Research Center. She is the first Black woman to obtain a Ph.D. degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Okolo speaks to Lee Kasumba about her career path, Africa’s position in the aerospace sector, and her work as the Special Emphasis Programs Manager for Women at Ames.