[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Movies: We look at 'Life and death in Pompeii and Herculaneum'
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile: Donovan Goliath & Divina Mae Gordon
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Donovan Goliath - Comedian and Partner at Goliath And Goliath
Davina Mae Gordon
Today at 14:35
Unplugged: Rubber Duc
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nick Jordaan, Sheldon Sham, Brendan Campbell, and Amile Gopal
Today at 15:16
Esselen quarantine centre site visit
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:45
Wastewater Epidemiology for Covid -19 surveilance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nonhanhla Kalebaila Research Manager in the Water use & wastewater management strategic area at the Water Research Commission
Today at 16:20
Home schooling registration increases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bouwe van der Eems, Chairperson of the Pestalozzi Trust.
Today at 17:11
Blood & Water
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Mabalane
Nosipho Dumisa
Today at 18:09
Dire car-sales numbers and forecasts and how Toyota is responding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Kirby - President and CEO at Toyota South Africa
Today at 18:15
ZOOM: A week of e-commerce back in business. How has that been
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Reid - CEO at Takealot.Com
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important. 22 May 2020 12:08 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report. 21 May 2020 4:57 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that' Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex. 22 May 2020 12:34 PM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:31 AM
[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:30 AM
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Africa
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral

22 May 2020 9:31 AM
by
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online

Have you tried the bag slap on boyfriend challenge yet on Tik Tok? It has taken Mzanzi by storm and the reaction from the men is hilarious.

Watch the one of the funny videos here

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


More from Entertainment

downloadjpg

[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online

22 May 2020 9:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-81950-ampng

[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-80944-ampng

[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83423-ampng

Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface

20 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83034-ampng

[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

20 May 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-80927-ampng

[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song

20 May 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-80927-ampng

[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-82124-ampng

[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

siyapng

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing

18 May 2020 12:12 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!'

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-18-at-81538-ampng

[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing

18 May 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

