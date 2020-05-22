[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral
Have you tried the bag slap on boyfriend challenge yet on Tik Tok? It has taken Mzanzi by storm and the reaction from the men is hilarious.
Watch the one of the funny videos here
Yoh this part made my whole night 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/E4A9dTI9F7— babygirl. (@_Noluuledwaba) May 21, 2020
