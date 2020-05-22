[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Have you tried the bag slap on boyfriend challenge yet on Tik Tok? It has taken Mzanzi by storm and the reaction from the men is hilarious.

Watch the one of the funny videos here

Yoh this part made my whole night 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/E4A9dTI9F7 — babygirl. (@_Noluuledwaba) May 21, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: