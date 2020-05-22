[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online
Growing up without a father to teach you some of life's valuable lessons can be very hard.
Rob, from Bellevue in Washington, has experienced these difficulties himself after his dad walked out from his life. So he set up a YouTube channel offering basic advice and life lessons for kids in that very situation.
his father left when he was 12, now he has a YT channel called “Dad, how do I?” to help kids who’re growing up without dads. teaching them basic tasks that you’d usually ask your dad for help on. this is the purest thing 😭 pic.twitter.com/JMKXM541xd— Mother Moon (@earthygissel) May 19, 2020
