Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working
Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.
702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.
RELATED: G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Drenched International owner Matthew Currie says they launched the water polo brand in 2016 and when lockdown happened it was like a movie.
There is a lot of uncertainty regarding sport, especially school contact sport, Whether it even opens this year we're really unsure.Matthew Currie, Owner - Drenched International
We've jumped on the mask bandwagon and we've been doing multifunctional headwear. That has really helped us. The longevity of that market is also unsure.Matthew Currie, Owner - Drenched International
Currie says the prize money will help "keep staff working".
Listen below for the full conversation ...
More from The Small Business Shout-Out on 702
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns'
CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times.Read More