Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Drenched International owner Matthew Currie says they launched the water polo brand in 2016 and when lockdown happened it was like a movie.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding sport, especially school contact sport, Whether it even opens this year we're really unsure. Matthew Currie, Owner - Drenched International

We've jumped on the mask bandwagon and we've been doing multifunctional headwear. That has really helped us. The longevity of that market is also unsure. Matthew Currie, Owner - Drenched International

Currie says the prize money will help "keep staff working".

