[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men
Professor Kopano Ratele says it is emotionally crippling for boys and men not to learn how to express emotions like love for one another.
He says expressing the words I love you to the other men is very important.
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele about how men can learn how to easily express themselves.
We only allow a limited range of emotions for boys and these are hard emotions, emotions such as anger.Professor Kopano Ratele, Psychologist
If you have closed parts of your life to these other emotions, your emotional fluency is handicapped.Professor Kopano Ratele, Psychologist
Listen to the full interview below...
