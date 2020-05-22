TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that'

No woman should ever experience pain during penetrative sex says clinical sexologist Dr Eve.

In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve opened up the line to women who may be experiencing or have experienced painful sex.

She says not all pain is a result of illness or medication but of relationship tensions.

Why it is that women have pain is first and foremost it would be physiological reasons, medical, hormonal, then there are all the genital pelvic pain disorders, treatment for cancer. After childbirth people experience pain and after hysterectomy it could happen and even after any kind of trauma - whether it has been rape or a trigger of emotional trauma you have had from this person. Even during conflict with your partner. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

For the majority of women, it is because they are not fully aroused, they are not telling their partner how they would like to be aroused and the emotional aspect of the relationship is not something which is positive for them. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Dr Eve has encouraged women to be vocal when sex is uncomfortable as there remains some inhibition because of what partners expect of each other during sexual activity.

Women are not going to say 'oh you know, actually I am still having a great amount of pain'; the shame is just absolutely suffocating for them, gags them, with terrible consequences to their relationship and to their own health. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

I think this lockdown time is so important for us to all consider the values we embrace. What is valuable to us? Your own self-esteem, own self-care or pleasing your man? Why is it that you are so invested in pleasing your man and not pleasing yourself. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

