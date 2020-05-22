We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku is visiting the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
On Thursday, Premier David Makhura said the government will now be focusing on Ekurhuleni as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are growing at a fast rate.
As of 21 May, Ekurhuleni had 549 cases with 395 recoveries.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Masuku on his visit to the site.
We are satisfied with the quality, standards and the cleanliness of the place.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
We are happy with the interviews we had with the patients that are there. We have also noted some challenges they raised.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
Masuku says they need to continue having a screening and testing spots in the metro.
We are quite confident with the work we are doing and confident with the strategy we are using which is to focus on the hotspots.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
