Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry
South African Afro-house trio Mi Casa celebrates 10 years in their musical journey and have signed a record deal with Afroforce1 Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa.
Lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream.
Speaking on the lessons that they have learnt over the years, the singer says perseverance really pays off.
I think that in times like these, when you look at a band like Mi Casa ten years later, only now do we feel like we are achieving some of our most important goals.J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer
Today, for me the lesson has really been - there is a real reward in patiently pursuing what you love.J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer
The group says the release of their fifth album has now been moved to July.
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown
Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video.Read More
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More