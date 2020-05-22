Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry

South African Afro-house trio Mi Casa celebrates 10 years in their musical journey and have signed a record deal with Afroforce1 Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa.

Lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream.

Speaking on the lessons that they have learnt over the years, the singer says perseverance really pays off.

I think that in times like these, when you look at a band like Mi Casa ten years later, only now do we feel like we are achieving some of our most important goals. J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer

Today, for me the lesson has really been - there is a real reward in patiently pursuing what you love. J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer

The group says the release of their fifth album has now been moved to July.

