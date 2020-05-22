Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Conrad Koch & Chester Missing
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - ‘Break Bread with Us’
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kgomotso Ngakane - Member of "Breaking Bread with Us"
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual. 22 May 2020 5:33 PM
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 22 May 2020 5:05 PM
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity' SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights. 22 May 2020 4:55 PM
View all Local
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that' Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex. 22 May 2020 12:34 PM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry

22 May 2020 1:42 PM
by
Tags:
Mi Casa
mi casa music
ten years
record deal
Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream.

South African Afro-house trio Mi Casa celebrates 10 years in their musical journey and have signed a record deal with Afroforce1 Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa.

Lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream.

Speaking on the lessons that they have learnt over the years, the singer says perseverance really pays off.

I think that in times like these, when you look at a band like Mi Casa ten years later, only now do we feel like we are achieving some of our most important goals.

J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer

Today, for me the lesson has really been - there is a real reward in patiently pursuing what you love.

J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer

The group says the release of their fifth album has now been moved to July.

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


22 May 2020 1:42 PM
by
Tags:
Mi Casa
mi casa music
ten years
record deal

More from Entertainment

Rubber Duc

[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown

22 May 2020 3:17 PM

Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tiktokpng

[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral

22 May 2020 9:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadjpg

[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online

22 May 2020 9:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-81950-ampng

[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-80944-ampng

[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83423-ampng

Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface

20 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83034-ampng

[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

20 May 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-80927-ampng

[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song

20 May 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-80927-ampng

[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-82124-ampng

[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku

Local

'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'

Local

[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo Commission working at full steam despite lockdown, MPs told

22 May 2020 6:43 PM

DTI apologises for contradictory, confusing COVID-19 regulations

22 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mshengu confident KZN schools will be ready for teachers’ return on Monday

22 May 2020 5:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA