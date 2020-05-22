[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown

Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon are some of the creatives who have made the lockdown that much more bearable by entertaining social media users with the ad-like content and a few violin performances.

The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process.

These are things that we have been speaking about for a very long time, mot necessarily this campaign - just about creating more but time was never on our side so we never actually made time to do any of this, so this was the perfect moment to really express who we are as creatives. Donovan Goliath, Comedian and creative

The way we come up with these ideas is - we make two columns, the one column we write down every word affiliated with the COVID pandemic and then we have a second column where we write down all fashion brands that are top of mind and then we find a common link between the two of them .... and that is how the joke is essentially formed. Donovan Goliath, Comedian and creative

“It’s a thing of the past” 💋🚫 pic.twitter.com/7PfIURR607 — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) May 14, 2020

I come from a very strict classical background, I have played in orchestra's in Cape Town and in Johannesburg and ever since I left the field, I have been on my own, doing my own thing and that has given me the biggest motivation to find my own voice. Davina Mae Gordon, Classical violinist and creative

‘When People Zol’ but on violin by Davina Gordon 🎻 pic.twitter.com/BTQKkBKmj9 — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) May 14, 2020

We have essentially created our own stage at home. Davina Mae Gordon, Classical violinist and creative

If Kendrick rapped about the lockdown. ft. Davina Gordon 🎻 pic.twitter.com/Gog6Se8JDg — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) March 25, 2020

This is a good time to tell creatives and entertainers out there that you really need to start being creative with your resources and how you are doing things. Donovan Goliath, Comedian and Creative

One day we’ll travel safely again. For now stay home and stay safe 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/QHczKlX8lx — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) May 9, 2020

