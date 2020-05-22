[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown
Rubber Duc has recorded a smashing hit single during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The band recorded the song separately and later mixed the parts together.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Rubber Duc lead singer Nick Jordaan says it wasn't easy but they managed to create the magic.
I recorded the vocals here in my house, Brandon produced the single in house and Amile added what he needed to add from his house.Nick Jordaan, Lead singer - Rubber Duc
Watch the full performance here:
