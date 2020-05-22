Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid

In celebration of Eid this weekend, the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) is helping a number of Muslim families across provinces with Fitrah grocery hampers.

An average of 25,000 families will receive hampers.

Joanne Joseph spoke to SANZAF CEO Yasmina Franke to find out more.

We looking at over 23,000 to 25,000 and the reason why I don't have the final number is that we are still getting donations in. Yasmina Franke, CEO - SANZAF

The need out there is so great, it is heartbreaking to see the scale of the impact of the lockdown and the pandemic. Yasmina Franke, CEO - SANZAF

In the month of Ramadan, we wanting to instil a sense of compassion and concern for others. Yasmina Franke, CEO - SANZAF

