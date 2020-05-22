Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid
In celebration of Eid this weekend, the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) is helping a number of Muslim families across provinces with Fitrah grocery hampers.
An average of 25,000 families will receive hampers.
Joanne Joseph spoke to SANZAF CEO Yasmina Franke to find out more.
We looking at over 23,000 to 25,000 and the reason why I don't have the final number is that we are still getting donations in.Yasmina Franke, CEO - SANZAF
The need out there is so great, it is heartbreaking to see the scale of the impact of the lockdown and the pandemic.Yasmina Franke, CEO - SANZAF
In the month of Ramadan, we wanting to instil a sense of compassion and concern for others.Yasmina Franke, CEO - SANZAF
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise
Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual.Read More
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'
SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.Read More
We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.Read More
[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men
Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important.Read More
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'.Read More
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'
Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings
UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.Read More
Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.Read More