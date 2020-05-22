'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'
If you are planning on homeschooling your children for the rest of the 2020 academic year, you have to register them with the Department of Basic Education.
However, the South African Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says he is concerned about how complicated it is to register for homeschooling with the department.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Van der Eems says it is a time-consuming process which has not been simplified.
It is a cumbersome process and if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.Bouwe van der Eems, Chairperson - South African Homeschoolers
The problem is that the process is time-consuming and we are concerned that the department does not have to capacity to handle a huge flood of applications for registrations.Bouwe van der Eems, Chairperson - South African Homeschoolers
If you register for home education you take full responsibility as a parent and you choose the curriculum they will follow.Bouwe van der Eems, Chairperson - South African Homeschoolers
Listen to the full interview below...
