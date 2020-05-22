Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
One of the businesses hoping to survive the lockdown with your help is EVA Beauty | Aesthetics.
Owner Elsabé van Aarde shares more about the business and what inspired it.
Like many other teenagers I had a tremendous battle with acne and that is really where my passion for the industry started. I decided to go into this industry and haven't looked back since.Elsabé van Aarde, Owner - EVA Beauty | Aesthetics
We do all kinds of beauty treatments - manicures, pedicures, advanced heel treatment, waxing, massage lashes, the works. Then we also have more advanced skincare treatments that we do.Elsabé van Aarde, Owner - EVA Beauty | Aesthetics
We're really hungry to get back to work and get back to interacting with our clients.Elsabé van Aarde, Owner - EVA Beauty | Aesthetics
Click on the link below to hear more...
