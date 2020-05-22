[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise

The Star newspaper has reported that there have been booming sales in natural hair products since lockdown began.

One of the companies experiencing a high demand in products is Native Child.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe to find out more about the business.

We have everything from hair care to body care. Sonto Pooe, Founder - Native Child

As people have been restricted in terms of their movement, they have looked online to get their necessities and this is how we have managed to grow while other companies have unfortunately had a negative effect. Sonto Pooe, Founder - Native Child

Right now I think our online sales have increased by five times what we are normally used to getting. Sonto Pooe, Founder - Native Child

