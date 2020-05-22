[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise
The Star newspaper has reported that there have been booming sales in natural hair products since lockdown began.
One of the companies experiencing a high demand in products is Native Child.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe to find out more about the business.
We have everything from hair care to body care.Sonto Pooe, Founder - Native Child
As people have been restricted in terms of their movement, they have looked online to get their necessities and this is how we have managed to grow while other companies have unfortunately had a negative effect.Sonto Pooe, Founder - Native Child
Right now I think our online sales have increased by five times what we are normally used to getting.Sonto Pooe, Founder - Native Child
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'
SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.Read More
Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid
Nearly 25,000 families across the province will receive hampers.Read More
We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.Read More
[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men
Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important.Read More
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'.Read More
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'
Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings
UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.Read More
Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.Read More