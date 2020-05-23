Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
Police officers are to be investigated after a woman was arrested in Strand in the Western Cape and manhandled into a police van, reports EWN.
RELATED: Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing
The woman - who was wearing a mask - appeared to be out jogging during the morning exercise window when an altercation with an officer took place.
A resident filmed the whole episode, showing how the woman ended up being dragged into a police van.
The clip was posted on Twitter by journalist Murray Williams.
RECEIVED from a member of public, who wishes to remain anonymous:— MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020
This reportedly took place around 07h45, Friday May 22, 2020.
Location: Melkbaai Road, Strand, east of Cape Town.@SAPoliceService formally requested to advise on the arrest and charges. To follow when received. pic.twitter.com/YYgXrqRM8Z
After being taken to the police station the woman was released "as detectives could find no basis for her to be charged".
An investigation into the conduct of police officers who arrested a woman in Strand on Friday morning has been instituted. Once the probe has been finalised the outcome will be made known.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
More from Local
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'
After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.Read More
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level.Read More
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400
Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.Read More
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise
Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual.Read More
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'
SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.Read More
Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid
Nearly 25,000 families across the province will receive hampers.Read More
We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.Read More
[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men
Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important.Read More
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'.Read More
More from Politics
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19'
Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy.Read More
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive'
Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury.Read More
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation
#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC.Read More
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.Read More
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the breakdown that has thus far been given is very generic and needs more detail.Read More
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi
The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.Read More
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.Read More