Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness

23 May 2020 11:57 AM
by
A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.

Police officers are to be investigated after a woman was arrested in Strand in the Western Cape and manhandled into a police van, reports EWN.

RELATED: Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing

The woman - who was wearing a mask - appeared to be out jogging during the morning exercise window when an altercation with an officer took place.

Police altercation with woman in Strand. Image: Screengrab of Twitter video @MurrayRSA

A resident filmed the whole episode, showing how the woman ended up being dragged into a police van.

The clip was posted on Twitter by journalist Murray Williams.

Police arrest woman in Strand. Image: Screengrab of Twitter video @MurrayRSA

After being taken to the police station the woman was released "as detectives could find no basis for her to be charged".

An investigation into the conduct of police officers who arrested a woman in Strand on Friday morning has been instituted. Once the probe has been finalised the outcome will be made known.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness






















