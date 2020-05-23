Streaming issues? Report here
nonn-show-picjpg nonn-show-picjpg
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
View all Local
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
View all Politics
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
View all Business
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process. 22 May 2020 3:19 PM
#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that' Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex. 22 May 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400 Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. 22 May 2020 8:57 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

23 May 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Melanie Verwoerd
Coronavirus
Face Masks
COVID-19
SA lockdown
cloth face mask
After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.

Analyst and author Melanie Verwoerd is a regular political commentator on CapeTalk.

The former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland is also herself a survivor of Covid-19, so she knows what she's talking about when she urges people to wear face masks.

Verwoerd's two children were infected as well, with her daughter becoming extremely ill even though she is young and fit.

RELATED: Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

On Saturday, Verwoerd was aghast at the number of people she saw not wearing masks outside during a short drive to take her cat to a Vredehoek vet.

I counted, as I drove - it's a short distance - 20 people not wearing masks outside. And even now where I'm sitting, three people have just walked past me without masks.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

When she used sign language while driving to indicate a mask, she says the response from people was to give her the finger or swear at her.

In view of Verwoerd's experience with her whole family coming down with the virus, she tries to figure out the reason for this non-compliance.

I think people are either not scared of the virus anymore or else they think - as they are angry with the government about some of the regulations - that they're also going to defy them with the masks. They carry the masks with them in case the cops stop them...

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

The only thing we know that actually helps to control it a little bit and protect people is actually if you wear a mask. To now start defying that or thinking you're cool or 'I'm bulletproof' is just ridiculous. People are going to get very, very sick.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

Even if you survive it, you don't know about people next to you that might not.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

Verwoerd says she's starting to despair about the lack of compliance as both the infection and death rates climb.

People must really not start doing that because this is not a joke. We are now I think almost nine weeks down the line and we're still (even though my son and I got very light symptoms at the time) having some problems. When we exercise we start coughing, we get very tired at times, I still have extreme body aches. My daughter still has issues with fevers coming and going...

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

We know this thing is so, so infectious... It's so easy to pick up the virus and it's no big deal to wear a mask. It's really not a cool act of defiance to walk with the thing around your neck.

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

People keep on telling me, very angrily, that the government must not treat them like teenagers... Well then, wear the damn masks!

Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP

Listen to Verwoerd's impassioned plea in the conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'


23 May 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Melanie Verwoerd
Coronavirus
Face Masks
COVID-19
SA lockdown
cloth face mask

More from Opinion

biancaswidth-800jpg

'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'

21 May 2020 11:16 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bcx-branded-article-thumbnail-gabriel-tovar-unsplash-smalljpg

[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM

The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa3

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

14 May 2020 11:01 AM

702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebius-mckaiser-show-picjpg

eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

7 May 2020 10:48 AM

McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebius-mckaiserpng

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

5 May 2020 11:25 AM

Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190408-alex-protestersjpg

Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'

3 May 2020 12:02 PM

Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

blade2gif

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

23 May 2020 3:02 PM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-altercation-with-woman-in-strandpng

Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness

23 May 2020 11:57 AM

A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EVuKkMjWkAExZZj.jpg

UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400

22 May 2020 8:57 PM

Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

natural-hairjpg

[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise

22 May 2020 5:33 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eva-aestheticsjpg

Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown

22 May 2020 5:05 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homework-homeschooling-school-work-learning-boy-child-pupil-maths-stress-123rf

'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'

22 May 2020 4:55 PM

SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanzafjpg

Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid

22 May 2020 4:33 PM

Nearly 25,000 families across the province will receive hampers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku

22 May 2020 12:59 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heart valentines valentine's

[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men

22 May 2020 12:08 PM

Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LaudiumFood_1250

Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination

21 May 2020 6:35 PM

EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

Local

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Lifestyle Entertainment Africa

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: ANC WC calls for protection of essential workers after 2 officers die

23 May 2020 3:01 PM

‘Dear Mr President’ – Civil society calls for transparency around relief fund

23 May 2020 1:35 PM

Survivor recalls horror of Pakistan plane crash that killed 97

23 May 2020 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA