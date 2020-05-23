'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'
Analyst and author Melanie Verwoerd is a regular political commentator on CapeTalk.
The former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland is also herself a survivor of Covid-19, so she knows what she's talking about when she urges people to wear face masks.
Verwoerd's two children were infected as well, with her daughter becoming extremely ill even though she is young and fit.
RELATED: Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'
On Saturday, Verwoerd was aghast at the number of people she saw not wearing masks outside during a short drive to take her cat to a Vredehoek vet.
I counted, as I drove - it's a short distance - 20 people not wearing masks outside. And even now where I'm sitting, three people have just walked past me without masks.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
When she used sign language while driving to indicate a mask, she says the response from people was to give her the finger or swear at her.
In view of Verwoerd's experience with her whole family coming down with the virus, she tries to figure out the reason for this non-compliance.
I think people are either not scared of the virus anymore or else they think - as they are angry with the government about some of the regulations - that they're also going to defy them with the masks. They carry the masks with them in case the cops stop them...Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
The only thing we know that actually helps to control it a little bit and protect people is actually if you wear a mask. To now start defying that or thinking you're cool or 'I'm bulletproof' is just ridiculous. People are going to get very, very sick.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
Even if you survive it, you don't know about people next to you that might not.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
Verwoerd says she's starting to despair about the lack of compliance as both the infection and death rates climb.
People must really not start doing that because this is not a joke. We are now I think almost nine weeks down the line and we're still (even though my son and I got very light symptoms at the time) having some problems. When we exercise we start coughing, we get very tired at times, I still have extreme body aches. My daughter still has issues with fevers coming and going...Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
We know this thing is so, so infectious... It's so easy to pick up the virus and it's no big deal to wear a mask. It's really not a cool act of defiance to walk with the thing around your neck.Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
People keep on telling me, very angrily, that the government must not treat them like teenagers... Well then, wear the damn masks!Melanie Verwoerd - Political analyst, author and former MP
Listen to Verwoerd's impassioned plea in the conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'
More from Opinion
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal.Read More
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.Read More
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world
The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climateRead More
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller
702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.Read More
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius
McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel.Read More
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius
Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared.Read More
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'
Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level.Read More
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.Read More
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400
Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.Read More
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise
Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual.Read More
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'
SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.Read More
Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid
Nearly 25,000 families across the province will receive hampers.Read More
We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.Read More
[LISTEN] How men can learn how to say 'I love you' to other men
Psychologist professor Kopano Ratele speaks about how men can learn how to easily express themselves and why it is important.Read More
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'.Read More