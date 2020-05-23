The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names
-
Signature Tune
-
Miriam Makeba “Oxgam” (South Africa)
-
Miriam Makeba “Africa” (Ifrikia)
-
Miria Makeba “Erev Shel Shoshanim”
-
Miriam Makeba “Suliram”
-
Miriam Makeba “Lakutshon’ Ilanga”
-
Miriam Makeba “A Luta Continua”
-
Grand Kalle & L’African Jazz (Rochereau) “Independence Cha Cha” (DRC)
-
Franco & le TP OK Jazz “Kinsiona” (DRC)
-
Franco & le TP OK Jazz “Mujinga”
-
Fela Anikulapo Kuti “Army Arrangement” (Nigeria)
-
Manu Dibango “Maye Ma Bobé” (Cameroon)
-
Manu Dibango Feat. Alex Brown, Peter Gabriel, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Geoffrey Oryema “Biko” Cameroon/UK, SA/Uganda)
-
Akendengué “Rragnambié” (Gabon)
-
Akendengué “La Chanson de Gorée”
-
Mory Kante “Tedekou” (Guinea)
"This is Africa" with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends
