The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday Presidency says he will tackle developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 23 May 2020 9:13 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Miriam Makeba
Richard Nwamba
Fela Kuti
Manu Dibango
Pierre Claver Akendegue
Franco Luambo Mikiadi
This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

The Playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” of 23 May 2020!

  1. Signature Tune

  2. Miriam Makeba “Oxgam” (South Africa)

  3. Miriam Makeba “Africa” (Ifrikia)

  4. Miria Makeba “Erev Shel Shoshanim”

  5. Miriam Makeba “Suliram”

  6. Miriam Makeba “Lakutshon’ Ilanga”

  7. Miriam Makeba “A Luta Continua”

  8. Grand Kalle & L’African Jazz (Rochereau) “Independence Cha Cha” (DRC)

  9. Franco & le TP OK Jazz “Kinsiona” (DRC)

  10. Franco & le TP OK Jazz “Mujinga”

  11. Fela Anikulapo Kuti “Army Arrangement” (Nigeria)

  12. Manu Dibango “Maye Ma Bobé” (Cameroon)

  13. Manu Dibango Feat. Alex Brown, Peter Gabriel, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Geoffrey Oryema “Biko” Cameroon/UK, SA/Uganda)

  14. Akendengué “Rragnambié” (Gabon)

  15. Akendengué “La Chanson de Gorée”

  16. Mory Kante “Tedekou” (Guinea)


More from Africa

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

Moeketsi Majoro

Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister

19 May 2020 3:33 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom.

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19

13 May 2020 1:19 PM

In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

Ethiopian Airlines 123rfbusiness 123rf

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

Nigeria Africa 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola?

21 April 2020 8:05 PM

Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

More from Lifestyle

parents-grocery-shopping-with-childrenwebp

No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude

23 May 2020 1:58 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

donovan-and-davina-2jpg

[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown

22 May 2020 3:19 PM

The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process.

Sex

#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that'

22 May 2020 12:34 PM

Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex.

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown

21 May 2020 1:29 PM

BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.

Baby's Feet on Brown Wicker Basket

[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown

20 May 2020 6:15 PM

Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support.

Coronavirus9899

We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert

18 May 2020 6:30 PM

Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.

190630-tony-miyambo-edjpg

'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital

17 May 2020 3:32 PM

Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.

cyclist-with-maskjpg

Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists

17 May 2020 11:52 AM

PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.

child holding flowers

Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids

16 May 2020 2:04 PM

Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature.

