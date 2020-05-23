President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 tomorrow, Sunday 24 May 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa's address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, which considered the prospects for the country’s progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.

As part of exploring possible prospects and assessing the continuing health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic, President Ramaphosa has also held consultative meetings with the business, labour and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council; leaders of political parties represented in Parliament; traditional leaders; leadership of interfaith communities; the South African Council of Churches, and the tourism industry, which is the single largest source of employment in the private sector.