[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation Bookmark this article - the President's address is scheduled for 7pm, we'll carry it here when it happens. 24 May 2020 5:22 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 4:32 PM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation Bookmark this article - the President's address is scheduled for 7pm, we'll carry it here when it happens. 24 May 2020 5:22 PM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday Presidency says he will tackle developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 23 May 2020 9:13 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process. 22 May 2020 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele

24 May 2020 10:56 AM
by
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Tik Tok
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 memes
cigarette sale ban
Level 4 lockdown
Max Hurrell
re-mix
Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.

Max Hurrell has become a household name in South Africa after his catchy remix of Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's now infamous demonstration of how a "zol" is rolled.

Her live demo was to justify government's u-turn on unbanning the sale of cigarettes.

You know the one, it might well be stuck in your head right now: "When people zol - they put - saliva on the paper..."

RELATED: Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views across platforms

Music producer and DJ Hurrell's now turned the spotlight on to Bheki Cele's latest pronouncement on the topic.

Police Minister Bheki Cele pronounces on lockdown rules.

On Friday, the police minister proclaimed that smokers indulging their habit outside their homes would have to produce receipts to prove where and when they bought their fix because “buying the cigarette is illegal”.

And so, Where did you get the cigarette? was born:

And, here's the Tik Tok ZOL challenge:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele


24 May 2020 10:56 AM
by
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Tik Tok
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 memes
cigarette sale ban
Level 4 lockdown
Max Hurrell
re-mix

More from Entertainment

nosipho-dumisajpg

Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'

24 May 2020 3:32 PM

The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rubber Duc

[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown

22 May 2020 3:17 PM

Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mi-casajpg

Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry

22 May 2020 1:42 PM

Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tiktokpng

[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral

22 May 2020 9:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadjpg

[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online

22 May 2020 9:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-81950-ampng

[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-80944-ampng

[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts

21 May 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83423-ampng

Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface

20 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-83034-ampng

[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask

20 May 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Man at check-in counter at airport with passport travel 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad

24 May 2020 4:32 PM

The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nosipho-dumisajpg

Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'

24 May 2020 3:32 PM

The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

23 May 2020 8:44 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

parents-grocery-shopping-with-childrenwebp

No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude

23 May 2020 1:58 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donovan-and-davina-2jpg

[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown

22 May 2020 3:19 PM

The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex

#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that'

22 May 2020 12:34 PM

Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown

21 May 2020 1:29 PM

BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby's Feet on Brown Wicker Basket

[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown

20 May 2020 6:15 PM

Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus9899

We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert

18 May 2020 6:30 PM

Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation

Local Politics Business

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

Politics Local

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

Africa Lifestyle

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's address to the nation tonight

24 May 2020 6:46 PM

Plans for return of grade 7 and 12 pupils still on track - MEC Mshengu

24 May 2020 6:27 PM

UPDATE: 164 workers at AngloGold’s Mponeng Mine test positive for COVID-19

24 May 2020 5:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA