Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'
The South African series Blood and Water is turning into an international streaming hit.
Just days after its release on Netflix, the teen mystery was already ranked Number One in South Africa and a number of other countries including France, Kenya and the US.
I don’t think y’all heard or understand me guys. I SAID BLOOD AND WATER IS NOW NUMBER 1 IN THE USA TOP 10 SHOWS !!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#BloodAndWater— kale dinero (@ThabangMolaba_) May 22, 2020
Watch Blood & Water.— Netflix (@netflix) May 21, 2020
Save this photo to your folder of reaction memes. pic.twitter.com/arBgVXMfJt
The African Original series depicts an aspirational world where a privileged teenager starts a quest to find her long-lost sister, uncovering family secrets in the process.
Blood and Water also explores the scourge of human trafficking.
Writer and director Nosipho Dumisa says the series' instant success has been "insanely amazing" and also unexpected.
I think we all hoped that when you make a story and you try to stay authentic to your world you hope it will still resonate with the world... but I don't think any of us expected for it really to do this well everywhere and we're really, really grateful.Nosipho Dumisa, Writer and director - 'Blood and Water'
This speaks to the power of believing in yourself, and South Africans also.Nosipho Dumisa, Writer and director - 'Blood and Water'
She says it was Netflix that reached out to Gambit Films after the production company released its debut feature film, Number 37.
I think they just loved the authenticity with which that story was told and they were looking for film makers that they wanted to partner up with in South Africa.Nosipho Dumisa, Writer and director - 'Blood and Water'
We pitched them a few concepts, Blood and Water being one of them, but funnily enough that was not the one we thought they would be the most interested in.Nosipho Dumisa, Writer and director - 'Blood and Water'
For more on _Blood and Water _and Dumisa's journey, take a listen:
