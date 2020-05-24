Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation Bookmark this article - the President's address is scheduled for 7pm, we'll carry it here when it happens. 24 May 2020 5:22 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 4:32 PM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation Bookmark this article - the President's address is scheduled for 7pm, we'll carry it here when it happens. 24 May 2020 5:22 PM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday Presidency says he will tackle developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 23 May 2020 9:13 PM
View all Politics
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process. 22 May 2020 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad

24 May 2020 4:32 PM
by
The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has approved "essential travel" for certain categories of South Africans after consultation with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

This applies to citizens who want to return to countries where they are based.

South Africa, like many countries in the world, has implemented travel restrictions as part of the measures put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19. Travel between countries is allowed in special circumstances.

Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

This is the the department's list of reasons on which an application can be based:

1. Work

2. Study

3. Family reunion

4. Take up permanent residency

5. Receive medical attention

South Africans who fall into these categories should send an email to Covid19travel@dha.gov.za.

Those who meet the criteria will receive an email enabling them to proceed with their travel arrangements, said Motsoaledi.

The following documentation is required:

1. A copy of your valid South African passport

2. A letter confirming your admissibility under the current circumstances from the embassy or other diplomatic/consular representative of the country you want to travel to

3. If returning by road or connecting via flights, the proof submitted needs to include permission from each transiting country

4. Proof of means of travel such as air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure

Click on the Home Affairs link to access the full statement.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad


