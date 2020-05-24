Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has approved "essential travel" for certain categories of South Africans after consultation with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

This applies to citizens who want to return to countries where they are based.

South Africa, like many countries in the world, has implemented travel restrictions as part of the measures put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19. Travel between countries is allowed in special circumstances. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

This is the the department's list of reasons on which an application can be based:

1. Work

2. Study

3. Family reunion

4. Take up permanent residency

5. Receive medical attention

South Africans who fall into these categories should send an email to Covid19travel@dha.gov.za.

Those who meet the criteria will receive an email enabling them to proceed with their travel arrangements, said Motsoaledi.

The following documentation is required:

1. A copy of your valid South African passport

2. A letter confirming your admissibility under the current circumstances from the embassy or other diplomatic/consular representative of the country you want to travel to

3. If returning by road or connecting via flights, the proof submitted needs to include permission from each transiting country

4. Proof of means of travel such as air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad