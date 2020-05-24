[WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting lockdown level news.
He'll give an update on any changes to the measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 through the government's risk-adjusted strategy.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 tomorrow, Sunday 24 May 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/4PzLm9m4ry— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 23, 2020
Meetings of the Cabinet, National Coronavirus Command Council and President’s Coordinating Council have been focusing on prospects for the progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.
The link below will go live when Ramaphosa starts his address:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address an anxious nation
More from Local
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad
The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.Read More
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'
A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.Read More
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'
After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.Read More
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level.Read More
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise
Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual.Read More
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'
SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.Read More
Fitrah grocery hampers to be distributed to Muslim families celebrating Eid
Nearly 25,000 families across the province will receive hampers.Read More
More from Politics
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'
A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes.Read More
President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday
Presidency says he will tackle developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness
A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.Read More
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19'
Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy.Read More
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive'
Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury.Read More
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation
#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC.Read More
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.Read More
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
More from Business
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday.Read More
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working
Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear.Read More
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19'
Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy.Read More
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit
Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income.Read More
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings.Read More
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain?
The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business.Read More
Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means
The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points.Read More
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.Read More
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time
Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started.Read More