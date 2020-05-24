Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

President Ramaphosa said the country has managed to slow the rate of coronavirus infection, but it is now up to all South Africans to determine the fate of the nation as lockdown regulations are eased.

While the whole country moves to Level 3 from 1 June, there are metros that have been declared coronavirus plus four, i.e. the coronavirus hotspots where infection rates are still high.

These are:

Tshwane

Johannesburg

Ekurhuleni

Ethekwini

Nelson Mandela Bay

Buffalo City

Cape Town

The other hot spot areas identified are the West Coast, Overberg and Cape Winelands district municipalities in the Western Cape, Chris Hani district in the Eastern Cape, and iLembe district in KwaZulu-Natal.

These areas will be reviewed every two weeks.

Ramaphosa added that any part of the country could be moved to Level 4 or 5 if deemed necessary.

Hotspot areas with higher infection rates & greater numbers of COVID-19 cases require targeted interventions & more stringent restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/YyDhTSewtN — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 24, 2020

Ramaphosa said opening up further sectors of the economy means around 8-million more people will be returning to work.

The implementation of alert level 3 will involve the return to operation of most sectors of the economy, subject to observance of strict health protocols and social distancing rules. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Subject to these measures, all manufacturing, mining, construction, financial services, professional and business services, information technology, communications, government services and media services, will commence full re-opening from 1 June. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Regarding individual activities he announced a much-anticipated relaxation of the regulations governing exercise - exercise will be allowed at any time of the day provided it is not done in groups.

The evening curfew will also be lifted.

There was no good news for smokers - the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products remains in place, but alcohol may be sold for home consumption under strict conditions.

Details of the hours of sale will be announced after further discussion.

RELATED: Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court

Restaurants, bars and taverns will remain shut except for delivery or collection of food.

The president said proposals from the tourism, hotel and restaurant industry are under consideration.

All gatherings will remain prohibited, except for funerals with no more than 50 people or meetings in the workplace for work purposes.

Ramaphosa acknowledged parents' concern about schools re-opening, but confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will return on 1 June.

He said no parent would be forced to send a child back to school.

Listen to the complete address below:

