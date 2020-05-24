Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
SANBS' CEO and the corona viruss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has decided to feed the vulnerable as oppose to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Local
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives' A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes. 24 May 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

24 May 2020 8:17 PM
by
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June.

President Ramaphosa said the country has managed to slow the rate of coronavirus infection, but it is now up to all South Africans to determine the fate of the nation as lockdown regulations are eased.

While the whole country moves to Level 3 from 1 June, there are metros that have been declared coronavirus plus four, i.e. the coronavirus hotspots where infection rates are still high.

These are:

  • Tshwane

  • Johannesburg

  • Ekurhuleni

  • Ethekwini

  • Nelson Mandela Bay

  • Buffalo City

  • Cape Town

The other hot spot areas identified are the West Coast, Overberg and Cape Winelands district municipalities in the Western Cape, Chris Hani district in the Eastern Cape, and iLembe district in KwaZulu-Natal.

These areas will be reviewed every two weeks.

Ramaphosa added that any part of the country could be moved to Level 4 or 5 if deemed necessary.

Ramaphosa said opening up further sectors of the economy means around 8-million more people will be returning to work.

The implementation of alert level 3 will involve the return to operation of most sectors of the economy, subject to observance of strict health protocols and social distancing rules.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Subject to these measures, all manufacturing, mining, construction, financial services, professional and business services, information technology, communications, government services and media services, will commence full re-opening from 1 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Regarding individual activities he announced a much-anticipated relaxation of the regulations governing exercise - exercise will be allowed at any time of the day provided it is not done in groups.

The evening curfew will also be lifted.

There was no good news for smokers - the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products remains in place, but alcohol may be sold for home consumption under strict conditions.

Details of the hours of sale will be announced after further discussion.

RELATED: Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court

Restaurants, bars and taverns will remain shut except for delivery or collection of food.

The president said proposals from the tourism, hotel and restaurant industry are under consideration.

All gatherings will remain prohibited, except for funerals with no more than 50 people or meetings in the workplace for work purposes.

Ramaphosa acknowledged parents' concern about schools re-opening, but confirmed that Grades 7 and 12 will return on 1 June.

He said no parent would be forced to send a child back to school.

Listen to the complete address below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies


24 May 2020 8:17 PM
by

More from Local

Man at check-in counter at airport with passport travel 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad

24 May 2020 5:01 PM

The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

24 May 2020 5:00 PM

The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

24 May 2020 1:12 PM

A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted

23 May 2020 9:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

melanie verwoerd_3.png

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

23 May 2020 4:27 PM

After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blade2gif

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

23 May 2020 3:02 PM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-altercation-with-woman-in-strandpng

Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness

23 May 2020 11:57 AM

A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

natural-hairjpg

[LISTEN] Demand for natural hair products on the rise

22 May 2020 5:33 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Native Child founder Sonto Pooe about their online sales which have increased five times than usual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eva-aestheticsjpg

Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown

22 May 2020 5:05 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homework-homeschooling-school-work-learning-boy-child-pupil-maths-stress-123rf

'Homeschooling application process time-consuming and department lacks capacity'

22 May 2020 4:55 PM

SA Homeschoolers chairperson Bouwe van der Eems says if you do not do it correctly you might sacrifice some of your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

24 May 2020 5:00 PM

The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

24 May 2020 1:12 PM

A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday

23 May 2020 9:13 PM

Presidency says he will tackle developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-altercation-with-woman-in-strandpng

Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness

23 May 2020 11:57 AM

A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Price money consumer groceries

'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19'

22 May 2020 8:52 AM

Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

agriculture-farming-tractor-black-farmerjpg

'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive'

21 May 2020 7:38 AM

Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilgif

Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19

20 May 2020 12:55 PM

Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June

20 May 2020 8:09 AM

Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unresolved-omny-thumbnai-mxengepng

Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation

19 May 2020 2:54 PM

#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP

19 May 2020 1:05 PM

Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

24 May 2020 5:00 PM

The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

23 May 2020 10:42 AM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drenched-family-720xjpg

Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working

22 May 2020 9:28 AM

Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Price money consumer groceries

'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19'

22 May 2020 8:52 AM

Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b9e87335-891f-4e7c-9135-1fc06e786fdb.jpg

Investec annual profit takes a massive hit

21 May 2020 7:52 PM

Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spar-topsjpg

Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings

21 May 2020 7:13 PM

Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain?

21 May 2020 6:47 PM

The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long-term growth compound interest

Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means

21 May 2020 6:38 PM

The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-75418-ampng

Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way

21 May 2020 9:07 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment

20 May 2020 7:51 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Local Politics Business

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

Politics Local

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

EWN Highlights

SA moves to lockdown level 3 come 1 June

24 May 2020 6:47 PM

Plans for return of grade 7 and 12 pupils still on track - MEC Mshengu

24 May 2020 6:27 PM

UPDATE: 164 workers at AngloGold’s Mponeng Mine test positive for COVID-19

24 May 2020 5:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA