'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief'
South Africa is gearing to move to Level 3 of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations on 1 June.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that some parts of the country could be moved to Level 4 or 5 if deemed necessary.
He added that moving to Level 3 will open further sectors in the economy.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni about how the lockdown has been going so far.
There has been some bizarre decisions and a bit of slow response to certain important things such as how social relief has been implemented.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst
Social relief should have been at the top of the mind to create an incentive for people to say at home and this is why everybody has hijacked the narrative of poor people.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst
Mnguni says the two big opposition parties the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have voiced their opinions on the lockdown regulations.
Sixty days ago even the DA was in support of the lockdown but when their constituency started being peeved by the decisions that were taken by the government all hell broke loose. The cigarette ban was a turning point.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst
The EFF, on the other hand, has tried to be supportive as much as possible, they donated R6 million to the Solidarity Fund. They have been opposing some of these proposals such as the unbanning of the cigarettes and alcohol.Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst
