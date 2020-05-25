We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance
The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) is calling on the government to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes on Level 3 lockdown.
While making the announcement that the country will move to Level 3 on 1 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol sales will resume but the ban on cigarette sales will continue.
SAITA says a continued ban until Level 1 will put informal traders on the streets.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, SAITA president Rosheda Muller says the informal sector is not acknowledged for the role it plays.
A person does not become an informal trader by desire, you become an informal trader because there is nothing else to do. You are fighting out for survival to put food on the table for your familyRosheda Muller, President - SAITA
We are the biggest job creators and we are not considered when decisions are taken.Rosheda Muller, President - SAITA
Listen to the full interview below...
