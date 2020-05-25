[WATCH] Man wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years delivers moving AGT audition
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral
Wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years, Archie Williams took to America's Got Talent stage and poured his heart out with George Michael and Elton John's Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me.
Williams was wrongfully imprisoned for 37 years after a woman was stabbed and raped in her home in 1982.
Judge Simon Cowell praised the performance as unforgettable.
Watch the full performance here:
This is Archie Williams. I will never forget this audition for the rest of my life. And I’ll never listen to this song in the same way ever again. pic.twitter.com/UCco7OwdGx— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 22, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'
The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world.Read More
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele
Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.Read More
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends
“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary namesRead More
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown
Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video.Read More
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry
Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream.Read More
[WATCH] Man calling Jehovah during bag slap on boyfriend challenge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man opens 'Dad how do I' channel and gets lots of love online
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More