[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral
Many people are not happy with the continued ban on cigarette sales on Level 3 lockdown.
This granny was recorded reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement and has it has gone viral.
Watch the video below...
At first she thought that it is good news, but then BOOOOMM - the anticlimax #Level3Lockdown pic.twitter.com/YiFC0ACsYz— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 25, 2020
