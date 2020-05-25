Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Artjamming owner Cindy Mullar says they have more than 30 non-toxic acrylic paints that clients use.

As artists, we have to be creative so we are now offering virtual parties. We set up the pack for you which you can collect or we courier to you. Cindy Mullah, Owner - Artjamming

We then connect via Zoom or Skye and I guide you through the process of doing your own masterpiece. Cindy Mullah, Owner - Artjamming

