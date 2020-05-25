Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:52
Snow behind the dropping temperatures
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
Today at 16:10
Principals return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David De korte, National President of South African Principal's Association
Today at 16:20
TV personality JJ Tabane obtains his PHD
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Onkgopotse Jj Tabane - Ceo,Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings
Today at 16:52
Impact of sanitizers on your skin
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho
Today at 17:20
SA Singers and Orchestras celebrate Africa Day with the ‘African Union Anthem’
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongani Tembe, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO and artistic director
Today at 18:11
The business sector prepares itself for opening under Level 3 during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Pityana - President at Business Unity SA (Busa)
Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
The SANBS CEO has had covid-19 and is now part of plasma donation programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has been slow to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:12
ZOOM: Alcohol industry welcomes opening of sales, but is concerned that the restricted trading hours will lead to increased risks to social distancing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
No Items to show
Latest Local
Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister says the department needs a system that is watertight. 25 May 2020 1:41 PM
Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries Teachers and school management are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools. 25 May 2020 1:32 PM
SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray. 25 May 2020 1:15 PM
View all Local
'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni looks at the announcement of moving to Level 3 and the politics around the lockdown. 25 May 2020 9:21 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 25 May 2020 10:17 AM
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street. 25 May 2020 9:25 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this. 25 May 2020 12:21 PM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years delivers moving AGT audition Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2020 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2020 9:22 AM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown

25 May 2020 10:17 AM
by
Tags:
painting
#702ShoutOut
virtual classes
Ninety-one
artjamming
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Artjamming owner Cindy Mullar says they have more than 30 non-toxic acrylic paints that clients use.

As artists, we have to be creative so we are now offering virtual parties. We set up the pack for you which you can collect or we courier to you.

Cindy Mullah, Owner - Artjamming

We then connect via Zoom or Skye and I guide you through the process of doing your own masterpiece.

Cindy Mullah, Owner - Artjamming

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation:


More from The Small Business Shout-Out on 702

drenched-family-720xjpg

Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working

22 May 2020 9:28 AM

Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-21-at-75418-ampng

Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way

21 May 2020 9:07 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-20-at-65919-ampng

G-Dikobo Guest House to use prize money for sanitisation and buy PPE's for staff

20 May 2020 9:13 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-92343-ampng

Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One

19 May 2020 9:25 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-18-at-91502-ampng

K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts

18 May 2020 9:16 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-15-at-90928-ampng

NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business

15 May 2020 9:11 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-14-at-70637-ampng

Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services

14 May 2020 9:10 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-13-at-64512-ampng

Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing

13 May 2020 9:10 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

private-transportjpg

On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted

12 May 2020 9:14 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

thumbnail-povocoat-yellowjpg

Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff

11 May 2020 9:14 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter

Local

'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief'

Politics

Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt censorship of SAMRC's Gray cannot be tolerated - Steenhuisen

25 May 2020 3:30 PM

Zulu assures SA that R350 special COVID-19 grant will be paid this week

25 May 2020 3:16 PM

Some teachers refuse to return to school over delay in PPE deliveries

25 May 2020 2:00 PM

