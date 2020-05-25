I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter
Almost 250 scientists, doctors, academics, researchers and policy experts have expressed their support for professor Glenda Gray.
In the letter, the 249 signatories say they condemn the specific threat made against Professor Glenda Gray for expressing her opinion in public. They further say they uphold the right to academic freedom of speech.
The acting director-general of the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay has requested an investigation into the conduct of professor Gray saying she has made a number of false allegations against the government.
Gray was quoted in an interview with News24 when she said it seems the government was “sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to a member of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 Professor Francois Venter about their letter.
RELATED: There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
There are a lot of us who have been publicly critical of the lockdown but they seem to have gone specifically after professor Gray and that is so distressing.Professor Francois Venter - Member of the ministerial advisory committee on covid-19
Venter says the government must take responsibility for its poor communication.
People like Pillay are not telling the truth to the minister and the control council.Professor Francois Venter - Member of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19
I think the minister (Zweli Mkhize) is part of the problem. I don't like what the minister did, I think he personalised some things.Professor Francois Venter - Member of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19
Listen to the full interview below...
