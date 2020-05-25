[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned?
Optimism does not guarantee that you will achieve something but without it you are not guaranteed success says clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane.
Jiyane joined Eusebius McKaiser on his show to explore questions around optimism and whether it can be learned.
If we're saying there is learned optimism, I think it is equally important that we juxtapose it to its opposite which is learned helplessness because we can also learn both.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
It is critically important to be critically realistic about things, so take a realistic perspective of things. There is no point in creating a utopia that then distorts reality which is a form of denialism, so you rather want to take it in for what it is - the good, the bad, the ugly. It is about living in that paradox of this is....and yet I remain optimistic.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
