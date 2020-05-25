Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries
The Basic Education Department says not all teachers are back at work due to a delay in the delivery of (personal protective equipment) PPEs.
Teachers and school management teams are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools on 1 June.
Clement Manyathela spoke to the department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, to find out more.
Right from the start, the department was clear that if a school is not ready, no one should go there because we don't want to compromise the lives of people.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
We are working towards getting all the schools ready slowly, the issue is that the material that has been ordered is outside the control of the department. We have to wait for suppliers to deliver these items before we can say people must go to school.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
It has been delivered in other schools and in other places it has not been delivered. There is a huge demand for those materials so it is being delivered at various times. We continue to get such evidence from different provinces today to say that some schools are ready, others are not.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
