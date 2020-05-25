Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says more people to be paid their social relief grants. By late last week, Sassa said it had paid only10 people the special R350 unemployment relief grant, for testing purposes.
Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.
You need a system that is watertight. The first 140,000 who have been cleared will be paid this week. We have sent the next batch of 500,00 to SARS (the South African Revenue Service). Out of that Sassa has cleared 185,000.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
We appreciate and understand that people are hungry but we cannot have a situation where for six months we will be paying to R350 to people who are already getting money and those that are getting absolutely nothing.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
She says those who turn 60 and those who are differently-abled who would normally go to Sassa offices anyway, but the agency has a specific system for the R350 grant.
Listen below for more ...
More from Local
Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries
Teachers and school management are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools.Read More
SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst
Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.Read More
I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter
Professor Francois Venter says they support professor Glenda Gray and government must wok on its communication skills.Read More
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance
SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street.Read More
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June.Read More
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad
The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation
The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.Read More
Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'
A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.Read More
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'
After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.Read More