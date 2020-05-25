Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says more people to be paid their social relief grants. By late last week, Sassa said it had paid only10 people the special R350 unemployment relief grant, for testing purposes.

Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

You need a system that is watertight. The first 140,000 who have been cleared will be paid this week. We have sent the next batch of 500,00 to SARS (the South African Revenue Service). Out of that Sassa has cleared 185,000. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

We appreciate and understand that people are hungry but we cannot have a situation where for six months we will be paying to R350 to people who are already getting money and those that are getting absolutely nothing. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

She says those who turn 60 and those who are differently-abled who would normally go to Sassa offices anyway, but the agency has a specific system for the R350 grant.

