Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:52
Snow behind the dropping temperatures
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
Today at 16:10
Principals return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David De korte, National President of South African Principal's Association
Today at 16:20
TV personality JJ Tabane obtains his PHD
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Onkgopotse Jj Tabane - Ceo,Author And Communications Specialist at Oresego Holdings
Today at 16:52
Impact of sanitizers on your skin
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho
Today at 17:20
SA Singers and Orchestras celebrate Africa Day with the 'African Union Anthem'
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongani Tembe, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO and artistic director
Today at 18:11
The business sector prepares itself for opening under Level 3 during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Pityana - President at Business Unity SA (Busa)
Today at 18:16
Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:43
The SANBS CEO has had covid-19 and is now part of plasma donation programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 19:08
Why Nando's has been slow to opening their restaurants for delivery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:12
ZOOM: Alcohol industry welcomes opening of sales, but is concerned that the restricted trading hours will lead to increased risks to social distancing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, investigative Journalist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Poplak
Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister says the department needs a system that is watertight. 25 May 2020 1:41 PM
Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries Teachers and school management are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools. 25 May 2020 1:32 PM
SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray. 25 May 2020 1:15 PM
'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni looks at the announcement of moving to Level 3 and the politics around the lockdown. 25 May 2020 9:21 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 25 May 2020 10:17 AM
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street. 25 May 2020 9:25 AM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this. 25 May 2020 12:21 PM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
[WATCH] Man wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years delivers moving AGT audition Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2020 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2020 9:22 AM
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water' The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world. 24 May 2020 3:32 PM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

25 May 2020 1:41 PM
SASSA
Lindiwe Zulu
Department of Social Development
Sassa grants
The social development minister says the department needs a system that is watertight.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says more people to be paid their social relief grants. By late last week, Sassa said it had paid only10 people the special R350 unemployment relief grant, for testing purposes.

Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

You need a system that is watertight. The first 140,000 who have been cleared will be paid this week. We have sent the next batch of 500,00 to SARS (the South African Revenue Service). Out of that Sassa has cleared 185,000.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

We appreciate and understand that people are hungry but we cannot have a situation where for six months we will be paying to R350 to people who are already getting money and those that are getting absolutely nothing.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

She says those who turn 60 and those who are differently-abled who would normally go to Sassa offices anyway, but the agency has a specific system for the R350 grant.

Listen below for more ...


SASSA
Lindiwe Zulu
Department of Social Development
Sassa grants

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries

25 May 2020 1:32 PM

Teachers and school management are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools.

glenda-graygif

SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst

25 May 2020 1:15 PM

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.

200428zweligif

I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter

25 May 2020 12:13 PM

Professor Francois Venter says they support professor Glenda Gray and government must wok on its communication skills.

180802tobacco-billjpg

We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance

25 May 2020 9:25 AM

SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street.

president-cyril-ramaphosa-24-maypng

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

24 May 2020 8:17 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June.

Man at check-in counter at airport with passport travel 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad

24 May 2020 5:01 PM

The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation

24 May 2020 5:00 PM

The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June.

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

24 May 2020 1:12 PM

A survey by teacher unions shows that 92% of SA's schools are not ready and safe to re-open says Natu's Cynthia Barnes.

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted

23 May 2020 9:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.

melanie verwoerd_3.png

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

23 May 2020 4:27 PM

After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.

