SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) board has apologised to the ministry of health for comments made by its president Professor Glenda Gray.
Last week, Grey gave an interview to News24 in which she criticised aspects of the national lockdown, saying they were unscientific.
SAMRC says it will institute an investigation into the conduct of Gray and has also barred Gray and other staff members from speaking to the media until the matter of Gray’s comments was resolved.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Political analyst and research director for democracy and governance programme at University of South Africa (Unisa) Professor Lesiba Teffo.
I am surprised and I find the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.Professor Lesiba Teffo - Political analyst and Research Director - Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA
Their decision will not pass the test of rationality in the court of law if they were challenged.Professor Lesiba Teffo - Political analyst and Research Director - Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA
It is unscientific the position they are taking and it is anti-intellectualism and it regrettable that the chairperson of the board is an intellectual and academic because that is indefensible what they have taken.Professor Lesiba Teffo - Political analyst and Research Director - Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA
