[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi has opened up about how he and his parents have been recovering from COVID-19.

Moagi and his parents tested positive for the virus earlier this month and have since been in isolation.

On the stigma surrounding the virus, he says there is no shame.

I find that it is quite important to be quite open about it and to speak to as many people as I possibly can. I remember when we got the news, my mother and father were like 'Oh my goodness, should we tell everyone'...I said: 'But guys, why are we hiding this thing? It's not like we brought it upon ourselves.' Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

As soon as we started sharing the news, everyone was just very supportive. Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

I was saying to someone that I have gone through a roller coaster of emotions, from the time that I found out I was positive to finding out that my parents are also positive. It's quite a stressful journey. Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

Moagi says he and his family are feeling a lot better.

After I went through my stress, when I then found out about them, my anxiety started again because I was now thinking 'Oh my goodness my mom is 57, my dad is 60 years old.' Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

Their 14th day is due on Tuesday, they are feeling a lot better. Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Show producer

Click on the link below to hear his full story...