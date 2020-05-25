Streaming issues? Report here
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai

25 May 2020 4:29 PM
Africa day
thandiswa mazwai
Africa Day concert
The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

To close off Africa Month celebrations, Brand South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in association with Constitution Hill, are proud to present the Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert featuring South Africa’s songstress supreme Thandiswa Mazwai on the 30th of May 2020.

The performance by Thandiswa Mazwai, and other legendary African artists, will be streamed at 8pm at the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Thandiswa for more on this.

I rely very much on the audience. There is no fellowship without a group. The audience is a very important part of the surreal or spiritual performance, that is why I have been reluctant to do these online gigs. But for Africa Day I said 'Let's try.'

Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

All of us are forced to find new ways of communicating, new ways of transferring energy. Right now I can't see whether you are smiling or not behind your mask. So you have to smile with your eyes, you ave to send the vibration that you want people to receive.

Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

It is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

Listen below for more ...


More from Africa Week Special

johannesburg-philharmonic-orchestrajpg

Philharmonic orchestras record African Union anthem to celebrate Africa Day

25 May 2020 5:57 PM

CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe spoke to Joanne Joseph about the process of putting the piece together under lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

dj-black-coffeejpg

Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Black Coffee

25 May 2020 10:43 AM

As part of our Africa week special, catch podcast host Lee Kasumba in conversation with South African DJ and Producer Black Coffee

Read More arrow_forward

acha-leke-2jpg

Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Acha Leke

9 May 2020 10:59 AM

As part of our Africa Week special podcast host Lee Kasumba speaks to Acha Leke - Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co and Chairman of the Africa Region

Read More arrow_forward

