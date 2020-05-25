Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai

To close off Africa Month celebrations, Brand South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in association with Constitution Hill, are proud to present the Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert featuring South Africa’s songstress supreme Thandiswa Mazwai on the 30th of May 2020.

The performance by Thandiswa Mazwai, and other legendary African artists, will be streamed at 8pm at the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Thandiswa for more on this.

I rely very much on the audience. There is no fellowship without a group. The audience is a very important part of the surreal or spiritual performance, that is why I have been reluctant to do these online gigs. But for Africa Day I said 'Let's try.' Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

All of us are forced to find new ways of communicating, new ways of transferring energy. Right now I can't see whether you are smiling or not behind your mask. So you have to smile with your eyes, you ave to send the vibration that you want people to receive. Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

It is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

