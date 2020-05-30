Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

Streaming issues? Report here
nonn-show-picjpg nonn-show-picjpg
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Sport
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 1:54 PM
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 7:42 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM
by
Tags:
Africa day
thandiswa mazwai
Africa Day concert
The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

To close off Africa Month celebrations, Brand South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in association with Constitution Hill, are proud to present the Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert featuring South Africa’s songstress supreme Thandiswa Mazwai on the 30th of May 2020.

Everyone can watch for free on https://www.skyroomlive.com/playyourpartafrica.html

The performance by Thandiswa Mazwai and other legendary African artists will be streamed at 8pm at the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Thandiswa for more on this.

I rely very much on the audience. There is no fellowship without a group. The audience is a very important part of the surreal or spiritual performance, that is why I have been reluctant to do these online gigs. But for Africa Day I said 'Let's try.'

Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

All of us are forced to find new ways of communicating, new ways of transferring energy. Right now I can't see whether you are smiling or not behind your mask. So you have to smile with your eyes, you ave to send the vibration that you want people to receive.

Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

It is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Thandiswa Mazwai - Musician

Listen below for more ...


30 May 2020 7:57 AM
by
Tags:
Africa day
thandiswa mazwai
Africa Day concert

More from Africa Week Special

wendy-okolo-1jpg

Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Dr Wendy A. Okolo

26 May 2020 10:14 AM

As part of our Africa week special, catch podcast host Lee Kasumba in conversation with Dr Wendy A. Okolo who is an Aerospace Research Engineer at NASA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

johannesburg-philharmonic-orchestrajpg

Philharmonic orchestras record African Union anthem to celebrate Africa Day

25 May 2020 5:57 PM

CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe spoke to Joanne Joseph about the process of putting the piece together under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dj-black-coffeejpg

Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Black Coffee

25 May 2020 10:43 AM

As part of our Africa week special, catch podcast host Lee Kasumba in conversation with South African DJ and Producer Black Coffee

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

acha-leke-2jpg

Celebrating Africa's Changemakers: Acha Leke

9 May 2020 10:59 AM

As part of our Africa Week special podcast host Lee Kasumba speaks to Acha Leke - Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co and Chairman of the Africa Region

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

World Local

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Africa

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Transport minister briefing on regulations under lockdown level 3

30 May 2020 2:05 PM

Fuel price set to increase as S. Africans prepare for daily commute from Monday

30 May 2020 11:56 AM

‘We don’t want mines to fear closure and hide cases’, says Mantashe

30 May 2020 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA