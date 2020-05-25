[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé
A foundation has been launched in memory of baby Renesmé following her death last week.
Baby Renesmé who was diagnosed with a serious lung and heart condition Pulmonary Atresia with Hypoplastic Pulmonary Arteries with no main pulmonary artery underwent open heart surgery but later suffered complications.
She was 23-days-old.
RELATED: Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery
A Little Help For A Little Heart founder Diana Becker says it has been a difficult time.
I think from there, trying to stay focused and be there for the family, it's so hard cause I also had to break down, you can only stay focused so long. It's almost like we have become part of the family.Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart
The parents have chatted to us... we have decided to open a proper foundation in honour of Renesmé. We published the page yesterday and we have already got a little warrior, he has had his operation today in Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart
Renesmé's work on earth, it's done. She was here for a reason. We are taking this further and the family have been kind enough, they have donated the funds that we have raised for Renesmé to the Renesmé Foundation so we can help other children in need.Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart
Click on the link below to hear more....
