Business sector gears up to open under level 3 lockdown
Alert level 3 from the beginning of June will involve the return to operation of most sectors of the economy.
This will be subject to observance of strict health protocols and social distancing rules.
The Money Show interviews Sipho Pityana, President of Business Unity SA about the consensus-driven negotiations that have been taking place with the president, and the way forward into level 3.
We have been calling for a lower level, you'd know that we took a much more aggressive approach that we move to level 2...Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA
But the conversations which we have been having with government have been quite insightful - and the feedback from our health experts and government advisers. All of that taken into consideration we believe that the president and his leadership have come to a happy medium - in many ways this is a revised version from models earlier proposed - other elements have been included.Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA
Ptyanya agrees that there has been huge collaboration and that it is possibly quite miraculous - because there is not huge outrage, it feels consensus-driven.
Well it says a lot of the kind of leadership in the process; he allows us to have our heated differences behind closed doors. In the measure of these things you are not going to get everything that you want - we are quite happy with the decisions that have been taken, we are all aligned that we must work to protect lives and livelihoods.Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA
It's not an either or; it's a careful balancing act that has been done here and we fully support decisions that have been taken in this regard.Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA
We must make sure that the protocols of Covid-19 are in place...we must be an extention of government efforts in this regard.Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity SA
Listen to the entire interview below.
