Brave yourselves for a cold front as temperatures drop

Have you ever given in and decided it's time to haul out your winter woolies?

We should be expecting it at this time of year, anyway. But it's still a bit painful when winter announces its arrival so brashly, unless you're someone who loves the cold.

SnowreportSA's been saying there's a possibility of snowfall in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho.

Richard le Sueur from Snow Report SA joins Joanne Joseph for more on this.

At this stage, the provinces that will be affected by the snow are the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, possibly the southern parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho. Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

It is not expected to be a heavy snowfall but the freezing level is quite low. Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

❄️🇿🇦🇱🇸🇳🇦🇧🇼 It’s a monster! Check the sheer size of this MASSIVE COLD FRONT as captured by EUMETSAT 🛰. It spans from just below SA & over parts of the Cape, through the south west Atlantic Ocean. This beast comes with a whopping 10 warnings & watches!!! pic.twitter.com/G4vJZTDtJa — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) May 25, 2020

Le Sueur suspects there will be snow in Johannesburg and temperatures will drop and it will get very cold on Tuesday in the southern central parts of the country.

