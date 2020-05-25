Brave yourselves for a cold front as temperatures drop
Have you ever given in and decided it's time to haul out your winter woolies?
We should be expecting it at this time of year, anyway. But it's still a bit painful when winter announces its arrival so brashly, unless you're someone who loves the cold.
SnowreportSA's been saying there's a possibility of snowfall in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho.
Richard le Sueur from Snow Report SA joins Joanne Joseph for more on this.
At this stage, the provinces that will be affected by the snow are the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, possibly the southern parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho.Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
It is not expected to be a heavy snowfall but the freezing level is quite low.Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
❄️🇿🇦🇱🇸🇳🇦🇧🇼 It’s a monster! Check the sheer size of this MASSIVE COLD FRONT as captured by EUMETSAT 🛰. It spans from just below SA & over parts of the Cape, through the south west Atlantic Ocean. This beast comes with a whopping 10 warnings & watches!!! pic.twitter.com/G4vJZTDtJa— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) May 25, 2020
🔴ALERT: COLD FRONT AHEAD— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) May 24, 2020
Monday🌤7|22°C🍃WINDY
❄️COLD FRONT❄️
Tuesday🌤-1|16°C🍃
Wednesday🌤-1|14°C
Thursday☀️3|17°C
🔺🌡WARMER
Friday☀️5|21°C#JHBWeather
Monday🌤9|24°C🍃
❄️COLD FRONT❄️
Tuesday🌤1|18°C🍃
Wednesday🌤1|16°C
Thursday☀️5|19°C
🔺🌡WARMER
Friday☀️7|23°C#PTAWeather
Le Sueur suspects there will be snow in Johannesburg and temperatures will drop and it will get very cold on Tuesday in the southern central parts of the country.
Listen below for more...
More from Local
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615.Read More
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies
The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend.Read More
Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé
The 23-day-old baby passed away following open heart surgery last week.Read More
[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story
Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.Read More
Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu
The social development minister says the department needs a system that is watertight.Read More
Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries
Teachers and school management are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools.Read More
SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst
Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.Read More
I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter
Professor Francois Venter says they support professor Glenda Gray and government must wok on its communication skills.Read More
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance
SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street.Read More