The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Brave yourselves for a cold front as temperatures drop

25 May 2020 4:22 PM
by
Tags:
Cold weather in Gauteng
Cold winter weather
Gauteng weather
Cold weather in SA
#jhbweather
Richard le Sueur from Snow Report suspects there could be a bit of snow in Johannesburg this time.

Have you ever given in and decided it's time to haul out your winter woolies?

We should be expecting it at this time of year, anyway. But it's still a bit painful when winter announces its arrival so brashly, unless you're someone who loves the cold.

SnowreportSA's been saying there's a possibility of snowfall in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho.

Richard le Sueur from Snow Report SA joins Joanne Joseph for more on this.

At this stage, the provinces that will be affected by the snow are the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, possibly the southern parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho.

Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

It is not expected to be a heavy snowfall but the freezing level is quite low.

Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

Le Sueur suspects there will be snow in Johannesburg and temperatures will drop and it will get very cold on Tuesday in the southern central parts of the country.

Listen below for more...


