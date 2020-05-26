Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data

What products and brands are shoppers buying when they visit spaza shops?

Scanners offer some insight into buying habits of a market that has been left out of this kind of data for far too long.

We support fairly sophisticated point-of-sell devices at spaza shops. These devices are like a normal scanner...so what it does is because we capture the data at a barcode level we can the see the date and time of the transaction - we can then form a fairly conclusive picture as to what is happening within certain product brands and categories. Marné Dirks, Managing Director - Primary Market Insights

These are all cash transactions - so what we are doing is scanning the bar code... Marné Dirks, Managing Director - Primary Market Insights

What we've seen at the back end of March and definitely into April is quite strong price inflation across a number of categories. So as consumers have moved into staples - beans, bread, maze, rice - if we look at the groceries categories - these have increased over seven per cent in price from March into April. Marné Dirks, Managing Director - Primary Market Insights

There have been one or two category declines which we think we can explain but overall there's been a price inflation of four per cent... Marné Dirks, Managing Director - Primary Market Insights

How unreasonable are these sorts of price increases though?

I don't think from a spaza perspective they are unreasonable at all. Typically the spazas would get their stock where they purchase from wholesalers, so if you look at the supply chain from manufacturers all the way down to spaza shops, there are increased cost pressures. Marné Dirks, Managing Director - Primary Market Insights

At the same time consumers do not have the ability because of the lockdown to go and purchase from high-end grocers - they cannot really travel. Marné Dirks, Managing Director - Primary Market Insights

