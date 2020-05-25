[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies
Author and host of Newzroom Afrika's Your View, Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane has obtained his PhD in Media Studies.
Tabane took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend.
@WitsUniversity has sent the good news - PhD is done🎓. A big thanks to my wife Nonhlanhla, family & friends who stood by me in the last 5 years & my no nonsense supervisor Prof @glendaADaniels. I dedicate this to my late Mom Helen Mapako & my Dad Rev Mathews Tabane. Glory to God pic.twitter.com/zJXbjrC3xf— Onkgopotse JJ Tabane (@JJTabane) May 22, 2020
The author joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more about his research and pursuing the doctorate.
My history is an interesting one because I was in a media and communications space by pure accident, my first job was to be a spokesperson of a minister. So when I started writing and being an author and being invited to media platforms, I also got to understand how the media works so it gave me an interesting perspective from both sides of the fence.Dr Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane, Author and host of Newzroom Afrika's Your View
That is what my thesis is about, to say how do you build those bridges between a Joanne Joseph and Clayson Monyela and how do they strike a good chord to make sure our people benefit. At the end of the day it's about how citizens benefit from information.Dr Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane, Author and host of Newzroom Afrika's Your View
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
