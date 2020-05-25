Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them survive this difficult period.
Find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
The largest retro diner in South Africa, Chevy Lane would like your help.
Owner Trian Salamousas shares more about the restaurant.
A 1950s nostalgic American diner with a South African twist. Whatever your imagination can think of, we sell it. It is just an amazing place.Trian Salamousas, Owner - Chevy Lane
Salamousas says the news of COVID-19 has led to a decline in business.
The decline actually started around about February when South Africa started getting news of coronavirus. People started staying home already from February, so its been tough.Trian Salamousas, Owner - Chevy Lane
Our model is completely non-takeaway. Our model was come, have your 60th birthday, 90th birthday at us. Bring 150 people we can accommodate because we are a 500 seater.Trian Salamousas, Owner - Chevy Lane
Click on the link below to hear more...
