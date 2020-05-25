Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery
Only a small list of Nando's opened up for delivery during lockdown level 4.
Nando's has stated that opening for delivery only will lose Nando’s and its franchise partners more money than being closed.
We made a decision to instead of opening we opened 15 stores and dedicated it to a relief effort... we embarked on the Streetwise Periperi McBurger with our 'frenemies' McDonalds and KFC to open up for relief efforts.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's
We fed over 50-thousand people and dedicated around 400 staff around the country to do that.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's
We're thrilled to partner with the Solidarity Fund which the president mentioned in his speech last night - currently if you go to our website and buy a gift voucher we will take ten times the value of that gift voucher and pay towards the Solidarity fund who is set up principally to address the major issues around Covid-19.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's
Listen to the entire interview below.
More from Business
