Philharmonic orchestras record African Union anthem to celebrate Africa Day

A special recording of the African Union anthem has been released by a group of professional singers from the Johannesburg and Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras, led by CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe, to celebrate Africa Day.

Tembe spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the process of putting the piece together under lockdown.

I am grateful to the musicians of the Johannesburg and Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras who recorded from their respective homes. We sent them an orchestrated piece with a strict rhythm and then I went into the studios with the singers to conduct and record them. Bongani Tembe, CEO and artistic director - Johannesburg and Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras

Of course whilst we were in the studio we observed all the rules in terms of social distancing, it wasn't easy but I think it came out beautifully as you have said. Bongani Tembe, CEO and artistic director - Johannesburg and Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras

WATCH: SA Singers and Orchestras celebrate Africa Day with the ‘African Union Anthem’

Tembe says they plan to release more videos to reach their audience.

Obviously with the pandemic, we can't hold concerts and so we have come up with creative an innovative ways to keep in touch with our music lovers and really reach the audience. Bongani Tembe, CEO and artistic director - Johannesburg and Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras

