The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases

25 May 2020 6:32 PM
by
Tags:
Mauritius
World Health Organisation
Covid 19
M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population.

As it's Africa Day, we reflect on another African country that's done really well in fighting the coronavirus. If you thought Mauritius was just a pleasant holiday destination – think again.

The Mail & Guardian ran a detailed piece on the great work that's been done on the island in eradicating the virus. Do what are the factors that have given this island nation the upper hand?

The Mail & Guardian's African correspondent, Simon Allison, speaks to Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive to explore this.

Mauritius is the 10th most densely-populated country in the world which should, in theory, make it fertile ground for the virus to spread but thanks to some very decisive action from the government who acted very early, it has been able to get it under control

Simon Allison, Africa correspondent - Mail & Guardian

Simon Allison, Africa correspondent - Mail & Guardian

As soon as they had the first three cases they put the country under some sort of lockdown and implemented very serious restrictions.

Simon Allison, Africa correspondent - Mail & Guardian

Simon Allison, Africa correspondent - Mail & Guardian

Mauritius has by far the highest number of tests, the ratio of testing, on the African continent. They have tested about 7% of their population.

Simon Allison, Africa correspondent - Mail & Guardian

Simon Allison, Africa correspondent - Mail & Guardian

Listen below for more ...


