The Aubrey Masango Show
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin

25 May 2020 6:23 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
#Covid19
sanitisers
Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers.

Every now and then, my team has a conversation about the ill-effects of the hand sanitisers we’re using. Sure – they’re keeping us safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

But a few have complained about the dryness of their skin.

A Business Insider article today shows that certain hand sanitisers can have a harmful effect, including allergic reactions.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho to explain more.

Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to one's skin because of the contents, which is alcohol.

Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist

Soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers ... but if you are in a position where you don't have running water you can use sanitisers. Soap and water is the best to use.

Listen below for more ...


