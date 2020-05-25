Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin
Every now and then, my team has a conversation about the ill-effects of the hand sanitisers we’re using. Sure – they’re keeping us safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
But a few have complained about the dryness of their skin.
A Business Insider article today shows that certain hand sanitisers can have a harmful effect, including allergic reactions.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho to explain more.
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to one's skin because of the contents, which is alcohol.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Dermatologist
Soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers ... but if you are in a position where you don't have running water you can use sanitisers. Soap and water is the best to use.
Listen below for more ...
More from Lifestyle
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai
The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.Read More
[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned?
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this.Read More
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad
The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.Read More
Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'
The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world.Read More
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele
Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.Read More
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”
This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.Read More
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude
Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.Read More
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends
“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary namesRead More
[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown
The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process.Read More
#TalkingSex: 'To endure pain? No, you shouldn't be doing that'
Clinical sexologist Dr Eve explains why it is important for women to be vocal if they experience pain during penetrative sex.Read More