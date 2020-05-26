Motshekga's persistence to open schools shows intent to commit genocide - Eusa
The Educators Union of South Africa (Eusa) says it is opposed to government's reopening of schools on 1 June for Grade 7 and 12 pupils.
Representing over 27, 000 teachers, the union says Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga misled the public on guaranteeing the safety of pupils and teachers.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Eusa spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane says it is the union's members that are raising issues of safety and their lives needing protection.
The Department of Education will not deliver on any of the lies that they re spreading on social media. The minister went on TV and said Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape were ready to open, yet Panyaza Lesufi released a list of Gauteng schools that were not ready.Kabelo Mahlobogwane, Spokesperson - Eusa
Mahlobogwane says the union cannot allow the minister to use the lives of pupils and teachers as a test of the strength on the virus.
We have been advised that the virus strengthens during the winter period, the USA and China have proven this, but the persistence by the minister to send pupils to school regardless of all the signs that might lead to death leads us to believe that she has intentions to commit a genocide.Kabelo Mahlobogwane, Spokesperson - Eusa
Listen below to the full conversation:
