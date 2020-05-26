[WATCH] Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral
Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral
Social media is in stitches after Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya and what people eat them with goes viral.
Watch this funny video below:
iGwinya/vetkoek: a culinary classic— Tyson Ngubeni (@tysonngubeni) May 14, 2020
📰📺
Special correspondent Bob O'Connor pic.twitter.com/raAjFguwRz
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
