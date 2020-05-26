[WATCH] Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral

Social media is in stitches after Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya and what people eat them with goes viral.

Watch this funny video below:

iGwinya/vetkoek: a culinary classic

📰📺

Special correspondent Bob O'Connor pic.twitter.com/raAjFguwRz — Tyson Ngubeni (@tysonngubeni) May 14, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: